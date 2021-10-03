Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 128,536 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,305,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,134,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,714,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,206,000.

OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OGN opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.77. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

