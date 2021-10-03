Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $4.33 Million Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

BUFF stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

