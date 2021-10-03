Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 634 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.