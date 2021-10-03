Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.86 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.