Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,128,000 after acquiring an additional 542,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,577,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,467,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP opened at $28.55 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.48.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.