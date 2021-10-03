Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.73 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

