Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.20 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.87%.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

