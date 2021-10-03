Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 122.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,473,000 after buying an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $169.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

