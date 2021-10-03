Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 110 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Stamps.com worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $503,932.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,337 shares of company stock worth $60,853,404 in the last 90 days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $329.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.85. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

