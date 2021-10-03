Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 35 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $457.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

