Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a report on Friday.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.