Comparing América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get América Móvil alerts:

6.3% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for América Móvil and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 1 0 0 2.00 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 9.99% 34.73% 6.24% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares América Móvil and GTT Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.18 $2.35 billion $0.61 28.95 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Risk and Volatility

América Móvil has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

América Móvil beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.