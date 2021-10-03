Comparing Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.82 million ($0.90) -10.54 OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$42.25 million ($2.56) -0.84

Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoSec Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enlivex Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 OncoSec Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enlivex Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.73%. OncoSec Medical has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 411.63%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -23.36% -21.59% OncoSec Medical N/A -134.79% -85.77%

Summary

OncoSec Medical beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered inPennington, NJ.

