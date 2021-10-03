Comparing Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 518.56%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 249.91%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 69.65 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 773.94 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -6.70

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiff Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

