Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy Buys 3,164 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -215.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.