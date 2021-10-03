Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Concrete Pumping posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 23.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $490.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.