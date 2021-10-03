Conflux Network Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,697.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.62 or 0.07045729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00349796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $555.65 or 0.01164950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00109636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.21 or 0.00539248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.93 or 0.00446429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00297121 BTC.

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

