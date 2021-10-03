Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Analysts predict that Conifer will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

