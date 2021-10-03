Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 9,178 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Gaia worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 311,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Gaia by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaia alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.