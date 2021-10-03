Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $414,000 Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,129 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CNB Financial by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCNE. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $417.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

