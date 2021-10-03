Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $332,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 70,312 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

