Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $310,000 Investment in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $265.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock worth $193,433 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.