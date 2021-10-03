Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,599 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,509,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNCE opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.11. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

