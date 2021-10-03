Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $359,000 Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth $1,500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ames National by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ames National by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ames National by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 209,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $211.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

