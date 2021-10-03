Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.45. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.60. 2,237,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

