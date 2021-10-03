Contrasting Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Lucid Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $76.92 million 4.54 -$10.39 million ($0.19) -23.74 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kandi Technologies Group and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

Lucid Group has a consensus target price of 23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.19%. Given Lucid Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group 22.33% -4.47% -3.60% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Lucid Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

