Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.26

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.26 and traded as low as $21.27. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 98,497 shares trading hands.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $378.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $533.19 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,811,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 177,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

