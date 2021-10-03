CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post sales of $137.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.14 million and the lowest is $129.21 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $107.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $479.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.00.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

