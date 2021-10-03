CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

NYSE COR opened at $140.07 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 426.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

