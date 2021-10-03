Counos X Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Billion (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Counos X has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $5.66 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Counos X has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for about $102.24 or 0.00212923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00104547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00145710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,040.91 or 1.00049486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.21 or 0.07033347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,842,226 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

