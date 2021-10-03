Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €69.15 ($81.36).

ETR 1COV opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

