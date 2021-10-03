Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 667,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,951,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 414,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 196,630 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

CS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.