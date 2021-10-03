Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $598.42 million and a P/E ratio of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $1,188,271,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $5,694,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $4,858,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $3,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

