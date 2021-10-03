Critical Survey: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kinross Gold and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.59 $1.34 billion $0.77 6.91 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -21.20

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 29.97% 15.18% 9.43% Corvus Gold N/A -248.61% -189.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinross Gold and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 2 9 1 2.92 Corvus Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 99.33%. Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 44.13%. Given Kinross Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Corvus Gold on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

