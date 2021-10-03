Critical Survey: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profound Medical presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 108.48%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -333.25% -30.12% -28.24% NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 39.74 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -11.38 NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical.

Summary

Profound Medical beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

