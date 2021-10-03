Critical Survey: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) vs. B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sow Good and B&G Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A B&G Foods 1 2 0 0 1.67

B&G Foods has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.76%. Given B&G Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of B&G Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&G Foods has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and B&G Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 44.15 -$5.32 million N/A N/A B&G Foods $1.97 billion 0.99 $131.99 million $2.26 13.29

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% B&G Foods 5.59% 15.71% 3.63%

Summary

B&G Foods beats Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

