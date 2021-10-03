Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.92.

CRON opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

