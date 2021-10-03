Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $275.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.82 and its 200 day moving average is $240.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,905 shares of company stock worth $206,351,259. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

