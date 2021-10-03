Crowd Machine 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $127.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $28,407.06 and approximately $127.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,517.19 or 0.44873119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00243084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00117629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

