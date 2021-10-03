Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Cue Biopharma worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 46.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 81.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 132.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUE stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $460.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

