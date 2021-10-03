Dai Price Down 0.1% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $6.48 billion and $285.20 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.65 or 0.45406502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00118670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00224062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012788 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.