Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.89.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
