Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €53.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.44 ($71.11).

Shares of BN opened at €58.11 ($68.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.72. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

