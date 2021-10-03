Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 668.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $14,476,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120,061 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 488,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DQ. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.71. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.