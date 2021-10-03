Darcie Peck Sells 5,407 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Darcie Peck sold 5,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $12,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

LPTH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

