Darryl Auguste Sells 810 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Darryl Auguste sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $15,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $556.81 million, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.29.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

