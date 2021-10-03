Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 45,399 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,399 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.