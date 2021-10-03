DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

DVA opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

