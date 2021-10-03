Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Short Interest Up 142.9% in September

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 18,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,972. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.