DePay (DEPAY) Hits Market Cap of $3.97 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One DePay coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $35,285.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DePay has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00103919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00145156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.41 or 1.00068726 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.11 or 0.07099038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.